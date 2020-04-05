"Dead By Daylight Mobile" Racks Up 500K Pre-Registered Players

Behaviour Interactive had some good news to share this week about Dead By Daylight Mobile, as the game has racked up 500k pre-registered players. The game is set to launch on April 16th, but before that, the developers threw down the gauntlet on pre-registration. If they get enough players at certain goals, they will unlock items for all those who registered. Now that they've met the 500k goal, a few items will now be available to those players at launch. Those items include 2,000 Iridescent Shards, a Weekend T-Shirt | Surf Tone, a Hooded Training Top, a Two-tone Coat, and The Scarecrow. But that's just the first tier as there are two more to go. Here's the information on what the next two look like from the devs.

With the pre-registration period still ongoing, players have until April 16 to reach the remaining milestones and unlock additional items and characters: Tier 2 (750K): Watermelon Pants; Sports Leggings; Red Flash Boots; Marked Spike Maul; 3,000 Iridescent Shards.

Tier 3 (1M): Preppy Flatcap; Jogging Headband; Colorful Headscarf; Bill Overbeck; 5,000 Iridescent Shards.

Ever since the announcement about the game, people have been checking out the trailer to see just how Dead By Daylight Mobile is going to run. The game itself is going to start out small with a handful of survivors and a couple of familiar killers so people can get acquainted with the game before they start loading it with tons of content. Considering what the current main game has in terms of killers and survivors, there's a lot of potential for the mobile title once they figure out how everyone can run. Because let's be honest, some stuff just won't work the same way as it does on console and PC. If you'd like to pre-register, Android users in the Americas, South Asia, and EMEA can pre-register here, and iOS users can continue to pre-register on the website.