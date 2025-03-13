Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood, V Publishing

Mirthwood Has Release An All-New Marriage Update

Mirthwood has a new update out where you can find a partner and marry them, but like real life, you have to work at it to stay together

Article Summary Mirthwood's Marriage Update: Find a spouse and ensure compatibility for a lasting partnership.

NPC Skills revamped: Spouse's skills impact farm productivity and task assignments.

Engage in dynamic quests as your relationship grows and enjoy unique spouse types.

Explore new Freelands content: recipes, items, armor, enemy types, and more.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing released a brand-new update for Mirthwood, as love and marriage are now a part of the game. The Marriage Update gives you the ability to find a spouse in the form of an NPC who you can charm to become your partner. But you can't just charm them to stay, as like any marriage, you'll have to make sure you're compatible. if you are and things work out, they can aid you in certain areas. And if not, they will leave you. (A life lesson! How about that?) We have more details here as the update is now live.

Mirthwood – Marriage Update

You can now propose to any romanceable NPC in Mirthwood. Should your proposal be accepted, your spouse will move to the farm after a humble wedding ceremony. We've reworked NPC Skills with this update, so you may want to make sure you and your significant other are compatible long-term. Your spouse's Skills will determine the type of items they'll collect ( …or destroy), while their overall happiness can affect their productivity. Your spouse will help out on the farm and even give you tasks from time to time. There are several "Spouse Types," which essentially determine your spouse's love language; some may prefer gifts, some conversation, while others may prefer acts of service. If ignored for too long… their productivity won't be the only thing to leave.

The Quest to Find Love: Set out on a romantic adventure to find your soulmate, craft a ring, and plan the perfect proposal as you prepare for the breathtaking wedding ceremony ahead.

Set out on a romantic adventure to find your soulmate, craft a ring, and plan the perfect proposal as you prepare for the breathtaking wedding ceremony ahead. Mastering Marital Bliss: Balance the likes and dislikes of your spouse if you wish to bask in the joys of your union. Gain dynamic quests from your spouse as your courtship progresses.

Appreciating Your Better Half: As your relationship grows stronger, you'll benefit from the skills and aptitudes of your spouse. Your life will be enriched by their love, as will the soil of your homestead.

As your relationship grows stronger, you'll benefit from the skills and aptitudes of your spouse. Your life will be enriched by their love, as will the soil of your homestead. A Forever Kind of Love?: Relationships take work. Will you show your spouse the care and attention they need when sickness strikes, or will the allure of the local tavern and financial ruin tear your love apart? Divorce isn't inevitable, but the choice is yours to make.

Relationships take work. Will you show your spouse the care and attention they need when sickness strikes, or will the allure of the local tavern and financial ruin tear your love apart? Divorce isn't inevitable, but the choice is yours to make. Fresh Adventures in the Freelands: In addition to the introduction of marriage, this update brings a host of new content to the Freelands, including new recipes, items, armor types, enemy types, the introduction of the Craftsman's Table for crafting furniture, and various balance adjustments to improve your journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!