Powerwash Simulator Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Content

Square Enix and developer FuturLab have released new content for Powerwash Simulator to mark the game's one-year anniversary. Players can download the new content right now via Steam, which will add three new levels for you to pull out your gear and wash as diligently as possible. Keep in mind that the game is still in Early Access, so the content you're getting is basically going to be a part of the main game whenever they finish it. So it's not like you're getting something that will either go away or end up costing you money. You can read more about them and the anniversary down below, along with some screenshots.

To mark the first anniversary of the game's release into Steam Early Access, FuturLab has released a selection of community map requests to mark the occasion. Throughout the last 12 months, Powerwash Simulator has had nine updates and added over 25 new jobs and 2 new game modes; the community has grown to hundreds of thousands and garnered over 18,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews. The new community maps feature a fabulous Gnome Fountain, a sensational Steam Locomotive, and a magical Mini Golf Course. All three of these Special Jobs were proposed, selected, and voted for on Discord by the PowerWash community from hundreds of suggestions. "We always knew that community would be a huge part of this game's development, and it was important to us that we engaged with players to gather feedback and ideas to shape the game's future." Commented James Marsden, Co-CEO of FuturLab. "That's why we are particularly excited that this update has key community-driven improvements and three original levels suggested by and voted for by our players. One year on this game is still exceeding our expectations, and we can't wait to show you what's next."