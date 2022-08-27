Pre-release Events Begin For Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Today

It's that time again, collectors and players. Pre-release events begin today for the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Read on to see what these events entail.

First, you'll have to find one of these events. Pokémon TCG pre-release events happen at tournament-official local game stores. These are stores where competitive tournaments are sanctioned. To ensure that your local game store is on board, as not all are, you should call ahead.

Now, here is what you will receive at a Pokémon TCG pre-release event. You can purchase a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Build & Battle Box. These boxes have four packs of the new, as-of-yet unreleased set and a collection of deck-building cards. Among those deck-building cards is one of four holographic SWSH Black Star Promos stamped with the sets logo. For this pre-release event, the cards stamped with the Sword & Shield – Lost Origin logo are Gengar, Finnedon, Machamp, and Comfey. Some stores will even throw in three extra booster packs of the new set, but this is not a guarantee.

So, what should you expect from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin? This set combines two Japanese sets, the Hisuian Zoroark-themed Dark Phantasma and the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss. Like all main series Sword & Shield sets this year, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin has a 30-card Trainer Gallery subset.

Some of the most sought after cards in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin are:

Alternate Arts: Rotom V, Aerodactyl V, Galarian Perrserker V, Giratina V (likely the chase card)

Gold Secret Rares: Giratina VSTAR, Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR

Trainer Gallery: Charizard Character Rare, Pikachu Character Rare, Pikachu V Character Super Rare, Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare, Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare, Black & Gold Pikachu VMAX, Black & Gold Mew VMAX



You can read more about Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin here.