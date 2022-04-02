Prepare For All Things End-Of-World With Bunker Renovator

Would you like to prepare for anything end-of-world-related in a game? Well now you can as the latest sim Bunker Renovator is in development. Being developed by Gameparic and published by Games Incubator, this game will have you designing the ultimate shelter for the long haul. Much like other house-flipper types simulators, you'll head out to a bunker and redesign it according to the requests made by the owners. Or buy yourself and remodel it to help attract potential buyers. About the only limits to what you can do in the game are your finding and imagination. There's no timeframe for this thing to be released, even in Early Access. Just a trailer and some info we have for you below.

Buy old bunkers and restore them to bring them back to life! Find the one that suits your needs the most, manage the entire renovation process, plan out the new layout and watch your vision come to life. The possibilities are seemingly endless! Have you always dreamt of a modern, doomsday bunker house? Now You can build one! Would you rather run a profitable business? Renovate the bunker into a rentable warehouse? Maybe a cool, underground bunker-club is what excites you the most? Then build one and decorate it your way! There are plenty of bunkers to suit your needs. Smaller spaces can be turned into a true apocalypse shelter. Bigger parcels can easily be turned into clubs, museums or even cinemas. There are plenty of available layouts and decora to help you recreate your vision. Bring some freshnes and new life to these old, military spaces! Start small and go big! Every entrepreneur has to start somewhere – your first renovation is only the beginning to building your grand renovation empire!