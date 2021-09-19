Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 2

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have cards capturing the early looks of two the most iconic Dragon Ball characters. The "Frieza, Charismatic Villain" card showcases the fan-favorite villain as we first encountered him on Namek. Floating around in that device with an aesthetic similar to Saiyan armor with a thin, almost frail-looking body. At the time, I remember thinking… this was the Big Bad that got Vegeta so scared? Oh, what I had in store. Then, we have "Son Goku, Nimbus Master" which showcases anime's most iconic protagonist as depicted in the earliest days of the story. I've said many times in my write-ups that the Dragon Ball Super Card Game would do well to include more cards based on the OG series, so it's awesome to see the Collector's Selection Vol. 2 pick this card to recreate as a beautifully etched foil Alternate Art.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and review.