Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 4

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The Masked Saiyan is a major feature of the timeline-bending Dragon Ball Xenoverse games. The second of these games has an entire arc dedicated to this with The Masked Saiyan Saga, which shows protagonist Future Warrior and Xenoverse Trunks in conflict with the Dark Empire. Villains Towa and Mira have used the Mask to get Bardock (the Masked Saiyan in question) under their thrall.

What more Dragon Ball fans will find recognizable is the character on the next card: Mecha Freiza. This version of Frieza was rebuilt after his fight with Goku and the explosion on Namek. Both of these cards look like they're glowing, with the Masked Saiyan leaning into the blazing reds and purples while the Frieza card goes all out with the electrical yellows. I can tell that both of these textured cards are going to be stunning in person.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and a review.