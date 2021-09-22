Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 5

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Wow, what a selection. In the last installment of this series, we talked about cards featuring Bardock as the Masked Saiyan from Xenoverse 2 and Mecha Frieza from Dragon Ball Z before he had a dicey encounter with Trunks. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is sure as hell keeping up with the diversity of art style, era, and character-choice here with those and this new selection. The card all the way to the right features Nappa using one of his Exploding Wave techniques from the Saiyan Saga. This card is washed in silvery white and blue so that the red aura around Nappa's fingers looks threatening. Then, we have a wash of cool blue, greens, and purples with the Zamasu card, depicting Dragon Ball Super's most ruthless and threatening villain in the center here. Finally, in a beautiful card that looks most like the DBSCG's standard Super Rare style, we get a card featuring Whis, one of Super's breakout characters.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and a review.