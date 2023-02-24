Primal Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Our Primal Kyogre Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn will get you ready for the most difficult raid battle of your lifetime.

The upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn mega event will take place this weekend, February 25th and 26th. It will feature all four Formes of Deoxys (Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed) in Tier Five Raids while Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon arrive in new Primal Raids, that are much like Mega Raids… but more difficult to complete. All this week, we will feature Raid Guides for these upcoming bosses so that you will be prepared for the fight during Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Today, we will help you build a team to take down Primal Kyogre in new, overpowered Primal Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Kyogre counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Kyogre with efficiency.

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Seed

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Kyogre can be defeated by five trainers minimum as Primal Raids are significantly harder than Tier Five raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six, seven, or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical and Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!