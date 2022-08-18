Primeape Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Primeape, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Primeape's Shiny rate.

Top Primeape Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Primeape counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primeape with efficiency.

Galarian Articuno (Psycho Cut, Brave Bird)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Tapu Lele (Confusion, Future Sight)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primeape can be defeated by solo trainers. Pull this off alone by using the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that since Primeape is an evolved form, it will offer extra Candies. Because of this, I suggest attempting to catch with Pinap Berries for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Primeape cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Primeape, you must catch a Shiny Mankey and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!