Primordia Will Drop Onto Nintendo Switch In Early March

Wadjet Eye Games and Wormwood Studios will be releasing their post-apocalyptic adventure game Primordia on the Nintendo Switch this March. The game has had a great cult following ever since it was released nearly a decade ago for PC, and again in 2016 for iOS devices. Now the team is bringing the game to a whole new platform as Switch owners will have a chance to explore the game for themselves. By all accounts, this will be the most completed version of the game with all the DLC included, but no word if that will include the soundtrack. You can check out the Switch trailer below to see how it will play on the console as the game will come out on March 2nd, 2022.

Life has ceased. Man is but a myth. And now, even the machines have begun to fail. Explore a wasteland of rust and ruin, full of malfunctioning robots, mysterious devices, and ancient secrets. At its heart lies Metropol, the world's last city, where an implacable, power-hungry foe awaits. The android Horatio Nullbuilt spends his days studying the Book of Man, sparring with his sarcastic sidekick Crispin, and tinkering with the airship they call home — but their peaceful existence is destroyed when a rogue robot steals the power source they need to survive. Their search for energy will reveal buried truths about Metropol, mankind, and Horatio himself. What happened to the humans? And what fate awaits their mechanical inheritors? The answer will depend on the path you take and the choices you make. Primordia has achieved cult-classic status since its original PC release, with its point-and-click adventure gameplay, integrated hint system, multi-solution puzzles, and automatic note-taking and mapping making it a favorite of players of all experience levels. For completionists, alternate endings, a developer commentary mode, and hidden secrets await on a second playthrough.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Primordia – Nintendo Switch trailer (https://youtu.be/8QE_T8tvZ0E)