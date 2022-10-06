Prison Architect To Receieve New Undead Expansion On PC & Consoles

Paradox Interactive revealed a brand new expansion coming to Prison Architect next week as the undead are taking over. Literally called "Undead," this expansion will add in zombies and other horrors, just in time for Halloween, as you will have to fend off this new threat in a weird system where guards and prisoners alike are united for the same cause. You'll also see a new option for Bounty Hunters added to the mix, as they can help you out in a jam. The update will go live on October 11th, but for now, you can read more about it and watch the trailer below.

"The undead are a relentless bunch and can spread quickly through prison populations. Placing a Graveyard Quick Room adds a bit of spooky flair to your compound, but be ready to deal with the Undead hordes it spawns. If you can't manage the outbreak effectively, your prisoners become infected and increase the size of the horde. Whether you call in extra help from bounty hunters or make use of everything at your disposal as a weapon, do whatever it takes to keep your inmates alive. Undead also introduces the "Undead Overlay" option in Settings, letting players add a layer of darkness and suspense to the creepy content update.

When things go south (because they will), and your prison can't hold off the outbreak, call the Bounty Hunter Emergency Service: tough, trained bounty hunters will join your fight against the undead in Prison Architect. New traps, techniques, and weapons: Desperate times call for desperate (and creative) measures. Use Undead chum to lure the undead, build a walled-off area and lock them inside, or steal that glorious chainsaw you've been eyeing for a while: everything is allowed to fight off the horde."