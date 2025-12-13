Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PinCool, Pritto Prisoner

Pritto Prisoner Confirmed For Christmas Day Release

Pritto Prisoner has an odd release date, as the develoeprs of the prison break party game have chosen to release it on Christmas

Article Summary Pritto Prisoner launches on Christmas for Steam and Nintendo Switch from indie dev PinCool

Chaotic 4v2 party game where animal inmates try to escape robot guards on Prison Island

Gameplay mixes teamwork, stealth, speed, and silly bodily-based abilities for hilarious breakouts

Robots are fully customizable with gadgets, traps, and upgrades to catch mischievous animals

Indie game developer and publisher PinCool has confirmed they will release their new game, Pritto Prisoner, on Christmas Day. Inc ase you haven't seen the game yet, this is a multiplayer prison break party game where you and your teammates must escape robot guards in a series of challenges. Everything relies on teamwork with equal parts speed, stealth, and cunning. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game comes out on December 25, 2025, for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch 1|2.

Pritto Prisoner

Welcome to Prison Island, the world's most adorably dysfunctional high-security facility, where overworked robot wardens struggle to contain mischievous animal inmates who will do anything to escape, no matter how absurd the plan. This is a chaotic 4v2 asymmetrical party game where four animal players team up to sabotage the prison, complete messy objectives, and slip past the escape gates. Two robot players work together to hunt them down, capture them, and send them to the Nap Room for a quick timeout before the escape continues. But on Prison Island, escapes are never clean. Animals use Poopie and Peepee to fuel their plans, turning bodily functions into unexpected tools that bring chaos and comedy to every attempt. From there, each escape becomes a ridiculous clash between mischievous animals and overworked robots struggling to keep the prison from falling apart. Become one of Prison Island's misguided (but lovable) high-risk residents, each with bizarre backstories and a stomach–bladder combo that can't sit still. Team up or queue solo to complete ridiculous objectives, coordinate outrageous escape plans, and unleash a mix of clever strategies and chaotic bodily abilities. Stay alert because a single mistake can send you straight to the Nap Room!

Every animal offers a distinct skillset and personality. Whether you're carving through robots as a lion sword master, tricking pursuers as an elephant art-fraudster, or creating pure pandemonium with your messy abilities, every match offers new chaos and unique breakouts. Grab a partner and hunt down the escaping inmates using customizable robot parts, powerful gadgets, and circuitry tough enough to withstand constant exposure to…unexpected liquids.

Build your robot from interchangeable parts, combining upper and lower bodies to capture animals your own way. Shape your offense with options like the Stun Gun for shocking close-range captures or the Lasso for long-distance takedowns. Adapt your movement with options like the Wheels for high-speed chases or Tank Treads for bulldozing through obstacles.

Equip your robot with active-use gadgets and passive boosts that shape your capture strategy. Use gadgets like the Magic Hand to set traps or the Wormhole to slip through walls, then pair them with boosts like Shield for protection or Camouflage to vanish when standing still. Collect Poopie during each match to unlock powerful upgrades and supercharge your robot.

