Procedural Space Action RPG Star Valor Due Out In Early August

Indie developer Rafael Burgos announced this week that he will be publishing the procedural space action RPG Star Valor in August. The game essentially allows you to pick your own destiny among the stars as you will explore an open-world procedurally generated galaxy with multiple possibilities. You can make yourself a miner, a trader, a bounty hunter, a pirate, a soldier, a mercenary, or do everything in the game and become a jack of all trades. You'll start with nothing and build your way to the top, but beware, more recognition opens you up to bigger consequences. The game has been out in Early Access for nearly four years now, but this version will finally be the complete edition. You can read more about it below as it will be released on PC on August 3rd, 2022.

Star Valor is a Space Action RPG game that puts you in control of your own spaceship and destiny. Explore a vast open-world procedurally generated galaxy as you make your way from a nobody to the biggest name in the galaxy. But be warned, in a universe where the last of humanity is ruled by the alien beings that nearly made them extinct, wealth and power don't come easy. Carefully choose which factions you join or go independent and make your own friends and foes along the way. Earn credits through a variety of activities such as mining asteroids for valuable materials and minerals, completing various missions, trading goods, salvaging shipwrecks, crafting weapons, claiming bounties on pirates, or becoming a pirate yourself. Gain experience and level up your skills while unlocking new options for subsequent playthroughs. Open-World Exploration in a Procedurally Generated Galaxy – Each new game is completely different from the last with players getting to choose how big or small a galaxy is.

Craft Your Own Weapons – Craft weapons using materials found from shipwrecks and mining asteroids and add your own modifiers to create unique weapons that cater to your needs.

Over 80 Different Ships – Over 80 different ships across various classes and roles to choose from, ranging from small Fighters to big Battleships.

Hire a Crew to Improve your Ship and Gunners to Operate Turrets – As you grow and you gain a bigger ship you will need to hire a crew to help run it along with gunners to operate turrets.

Unlock Perks to Open New Play Styles – Complete specific tasks or make particular choices to unlock new perks granting different and various new play styles.

Seven Factions to Interact With – Interact with seven different factions each with their own agenda. Allying yourself with one may make others your enemy.

Arena Mode for Combat-Focused Challenges – An additional arena mode for you to test your combat abilities as you face off against waves of enemies that grow in power as you progress.