Project Tower Set For PC & PS5 Release in Early January

After being pushed back from an end-of-year release, we now know Project Tower will be out on PC and PS5 the first week of January

Article Summary Project Tower launches January 6, 2025, on PC and PS5.

Fight as a prisoner in a tower against invading alien Hiks.

Morph into aliens and solve puzzles in a shooter-bullet hell blend.

Explore engaging gameplay with firearms and logic challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Yummy Games has confirmed the release date for Project Tower, as it will arrive in early January. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a third-person shooter in which you play a prisoner held in a tower, fighting your way through an army of invading aliens. Originally earmarked for the end of this year, the game was pushed back a little, and now we know it will be released on January 6, 2025, for both PC via Steam and PS5. Enjoy the latest gameplay footage above before it drops in two weeks.

Project Tower

Taking down a malevolent alien race called the Hiks after their invasion and enslavement of Earth is the order of the day, with humanity's newly made extraterrestrial emperors trapping the planet's population in Project Tower – a training facility designed to put the Hiks' army to the test against the provoked prisoners. To increase the challenge for their army, the Hiks granted prisoners the power to morph into other entities. The story begins when the Hiks invaded Earth in search of manpower. This life form took every survivor of the human race prisoner. The Hiks want to conquer the universe. For this, they have created a program: Project Tower. This program consists of training their army by making it fight against prisoners in towers. You play as one of these inmates. The only way to regain your freedom is to reach the top of the tower.

Master Project Tower's fast-paced third-person shooter action is laced with the best elements of bullet hell play.

Utilize a wide array of firearms to take out alien creatures, and take advantage of your power of mutation to assume the forms of bloodcurdling aliens and fearsome creatures.

Take on engaging puzzles that charge you with applying logic to open the path ahead.

