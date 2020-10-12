Proletariat Reveals Spellbreak Prologue Is Coming October 22nd

This morning, developer Proletariat revealed that they are releasing the first major content update for Spellbreak, entitled Prologue: The Gathering Storm. The game has been doing well since it was released last month but the devs clearly want to expand on the story and give players a bunch of new content for the game that isn't just updates. This major update will introduce Clash Mode to all willing participants, offering a new way to experience the game through a team deathmatch. The update will also provide new talents, potions, and cosmetics for players to dig into that they wouldn't have had access to in the past. The final cherry on the top is that this isn't DLC content, this is a totally free update available to everyone who owns the game. You can read more about the update below from he reveal, along with a quote from the CEO about what this update means for the game.

This will be the first major content update for Spellbreak since the game launched last month. Courtesy of Proletariat.
"After an incredible launch, Spellbreak now has millions of players around the world," said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat. "This update represents the beginning of our plan to deliver robust content that offers new ways to experience Spellbreak's unique combat and gives players a first taste of how we plan to deliver ongoing story content."

  • New Content — Prologue: The Gathering Storm will be free to all players and feature weekly quests with unique rewards

  • Introducing Clash Mode — 9v9 team deathmatch with 3 squads on each team

  • New Talents — Enable players to further customize their playstyle

    • Vigor: Bonus health

    • Ambidextrous: Enables the passive class ability in your offhand gauntlet

    • Foresight: Reveals nearby  players on your minimap and shows future shrines/circles

  • Halloween Content — New Outfits, Artifacts, Cloudbursts, Afterglows, Emotes, and Badges! Just in time for  "Hollowed Eve!"

