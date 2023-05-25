Protodroid DeLTA Has Released Its Official Launch Trailer Check out the official launch trailer for Protodroid DeLTA as the game is out today for all three major consoles, as well as PC.

Humble Games and developer Adam Kareem have released the official launch trailer for Protodroid DeLTA, as the game has been released today. One of the big highlights from Humble's Black Game Developer Fund, this is the first BGDF partner to launch a title under the Humble Games banner. To mark the occasion, aside from the trailer, the game has launched a Day One DLC Tribute Armor Pack, in which 100% of developer proceeds are donated to the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is out now on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

"Protodroid DeLTA is a fast and fluid 3D action-platformer set in a beautiful and hopeful solarpunk world, featuring a colorful cast of characters to meet, bosses to defeat, and hidden upgrades to discover. In a vibrant vision of Earth's future, the world-renowned roboticist Dr. Shelton has created one of the first Protodroids, a hyper-advanced android named DeLTA with human levels of intelligence and empathy. DeLTA was made to "be the change" that shows the world the promise of what AI can become—and so she sets out on her mission to defend humanity from the Vypers, and prove to a skeptical planet she's more than just another machine."

Dynamic 3D action platforming – Draw upon DeLTA's extraordinary dexterity and distinctive arsenal to navigate challenging stages. Jump and shoot in fast and fluid 3D gameplay channeling the 2D classics of the genre.

Discover a solarpunk world – Journey through the beautiful and hopeful (but not quite utopian) world of Radia, where solar power is dominant, and humanity and technology coexist with nature.

Take on stages in any order – Decide how and when to take on the Vypers. Pick from distinctive stages, fight personality-filled bosses on their home turf, and claim their unique weapons.

Vibrant characters – Learn the stories behind a diverse cast of larger-than-life Vyper Masters, rival roboticists, and other Protodroids who operate by a different code.

Seek hidden upgrades – Enhance DeLTA's capabilities by searching for upgrades and power-ups, and master new blade techniques by locating your fellow Protodroid AnnDROID in each stage.

