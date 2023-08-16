Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dawon Entertainment, Fang & Claw, Prytania Media

Prytania Media Founders Launch Two New AAA Gaming Studios

Prytania Media has two new AAA studios working under their banner as the company revealed Dawon Entertainment and Fang & Claw today.

Prytania Media decided they needed two new studios to make video games out of, so they revealed their plans to launch a pair under their banner. The company has previously launched studios in the past, including Possibility Space and Crop Circle Games, although we haven't really seen much of anything produced by either studio yet. The two new names on the block are Fang & Claw and Dawon Entertainment. The reveal was made this morning by Jeff Strain (co-founder of ArenaNet, co-founder of Undead Labs, Crop Circle Games, Possibility Space, co-founder and President of Studios, Prytania Media) and Annie Delisi Strain (co-founder of Undead Labs, Crop Circle Games, Possibility Space, co-founder and CEO Prytania Media), as the two new studios join their family of companies. But much like the previous two, we have no clue what they're working on as they failed to tell us any projects in the works. You can read about both studios below.

Fang & Claw

Fang & Claw is creating the next evolution of fantasy combat sports for the rapidly growing competitive-play market. With a $3M seed investment by Transcend Fund, the studio is built around a veteran team including:

Jeremy Gaffney , Studio Head (co-founder of Turbine Entertainment, Sr Director at Blizzard Entertainment)

, Studio Head (co-founder of Turbine Entertainment, Sr Director at Blizzard Entertainment) Fleur Marty , Executive Producer (Executive Producer at WB Games Montreal)

, Executive Producer (Executive Producer at WB Games Montreal) Chris Venturini , Creative Director (Animation Director at ArenaNet, Gameplay Lead at Undead Labs)

, Creative Director (Animation Director at ArenaNet, Gameplay Lead at Undead Labs) Horia Dociu , Art Director (Studio Art Director at 343 Industries and Sucker Punch Productions)

, Art Director (Studio Art Director at 343 Industries and Sucker Punch Productions) Ben Scott, Technical Director (Technical Director and CTO of Undead Labs)

Dawon Entertainment

Dawon Entertainment joins Prytania Media as our first announced emerging-markets studio, based in Bangalore, India. Led by studio director and award-winning game designer Whitney Beltrán, Dawon is building culturally focused games by Indian developers for Indian players, embracing India's captivating folklore, art, music, and cutting-edge technology sector.

