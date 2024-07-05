Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrolabe Games, Broken Bird Games, Luto, Selecta Play

Psychological Horror Game Luto Updates The Free Demo

Those of you who haven't tried out the free demo of the psychological horror game Luto are in luck, as the game just got an update.

Article Summary Updated demo of Luto, "The Choice," now includes multi-language support and gameplay tweaks.

Over 250k gamers have experienced the horror of Luto's storyline via Steam or PS5.

Luto is a first-person psychological horror game set to release in Q1 2025.

Game explores themes of loss, anxiety, depression, and phobias in a sensory-driven narrative.

Indie game developer Broken Bird Games, along with publishers Selecta Play and Astrolabe Games, have given their free demo of Luto an update. For those who haven't tried it out, The Choice is a stand-alone playable demo of the game that was created to offer horror fans the chance to experience the game as they work on it. You get to check out the game's setting, atmosphere, and terrifying narrative gameplay, but with a lot of the storyline elemtns cut out of it so you don't run into any spoilers. So far, over 250k gamers have tried the demo out (or at least downloaded it via Steam or PS5) and got a taste of what they're working on, as the game won't be out until Q1 2025.

The latest update to the demo adds support to multiple languages, specially througout Asia, as well as a few improvements to the overall gameplay so you get a better experience that is closer to the current version of the game. We have more info about the game below and a trailer for you to check out above, as the updates for the demo are now live.

Luto

Luto is a first-person psychological horror narrative experience where you play the role of an individual unable to leave his own home. Searching for a way to escape will lead you down a series of paths that will test your senses.

Explore the pain of losing a loved one, the horror of the insecurity to the darkness that lurks behind the anxiety and depression.

Enter a mysterious place full of secrets to discover and challenges to face. Deciphering it all will not be an easy task, will you be able to tell fact from fiction?

Discover an environmental and sensory horror where you will experience the fear of numerous phobias.

