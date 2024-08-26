Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ

Psychological Horror Game Mouthwashing Reveals Release Date

Can you survive in space when ti looks like everything has gone wrong on purpose? Find out next mont when Mouthwashing drops in Steam

Article Summary Mouthwashing, a psychological horror game, releases on Steam September 26, 2024.

You’re a crew member on a doomed space mission, facing starvation and paranoia.

Survive hallucinations and uncover dark truths about your captain and crew.

Explore creepy corridors and question reality in a fight to stay sane.

Indie game developer Wrong Organ and publisher Critical Reflex revealed the official release date of their psychological horror title Mouthwashing. The team revealed this morning that the game, which has you as a member of a crew in space trying to survive what feels like a doomed mission, will be released on PC via Steam on September 26, 2024. Along with the news came a brand-new trailer and info about the story, both of which we have for you here to check out.

Mouthwashing

When the Pony Express's interplanetary freighter Tulpar goes off course, its five crew members find themselves stranded with a diminishing supply of resources. As they face the threat of starvation and endure crippling isolation, the crew must fight back paranoia and hallucinations as they come to realize the question is not whether they will survive, but when they will perish… and who will be responsible. Who could have known what good ol' Captain Curly was capable of? Guess he thought his crew dying alongside him was only right.

But some men can't even kill themselves properly. Maimed, limbless and unable to speak, but alive, Curly is now at the mercy of the crew he has doomed to a slow death. Follow the lives of the crew as they weather starvation, isolation, and each other. People were never your strong suit anyway. The ship will run out of power within six months. Food rations long before that. Pay attention to your surroundings. Your eyes are lying. Hope to die, or for goodness sake, pray that everyone else did.

Inescapable Isolation: Explore claustrophobic corridors as time closes in on you.

Immersive Storytelling : Every detail tells a story. A keen eye is key.

An Unfolding Narrative : Uncover the truth about your captain, your crew, and your cargo.

Descend into Madness : Question everything, trust nothing. Not even your own mind.

