Pokémon TCG: Two Black Star Mewtwo Cards Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dalla, Texas that deals primarily with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a pair of Black Star Promo copies of Mewtwo; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game onto auction! These cards are different versions of the famed Pokémon, known widely for its feature in Pokémon: The First Movie. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 3rd, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a claim for these two really cool Pokémon TCG cards!

The first copy of Mewtwo in this listing came as a promotional card with the VHS and DVD copies of Pokémon: The First Movie, also known as Mewtwo Strikes Back, while the other was an insert with the April 2000 edition of Nintendo Power magazine. The former was illustrated by Benimaru Itoh, while the latter was illustrated by the late Christopher Rush, a well-known illustrator for Magic: The Gathering. According to the item's description in the auction listing page on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Pokemon featured on these cards was the main antagonist of the film Pokemon: The First Movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back! In the movie, Mewtwo is a genetic duplicate of Mew and was created by the evil organization Team Rocket. Both cards are Black Star Promo which was a series of special promotional cards that were released from July 1999 through March 2003, 53 total cards were released and these are number 12 (NM/Mint 8) and 14 (Mint 9).

If you wish to bid on these beautifully-graded Pokémon TCG cards, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 3rd at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction page on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!