Psychological Horror Game Unholy To Be Released In 2023

Duality Games and indie publisher Hook dropped a new trailer for Unholy, announcing the game for PC and consoles in 2023. This is an all-new first-person psychological horror experience in which you are searching for your lost child in a dark and unholy world where nothing is as it seems. You'll be searching in some gnarley places as you solve puzzles and fight the urge to jump out of your chair at many of the people and places you'll come across, all in search of someone who might not even be here. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a release date.

Unholy follows the disappearance of a young child from a run down, unwelcoming post-soviet town. Using exploration, puzzle solving and innovative combat mechanics, players will traverse between reality and a twisted Unholy world to unveil the terrifying truth. Two parallel worlds to explore. The grey and cold reality of a brutalist post-soviet Eastern European town and the creepy and twisted world of Unholy, a grotesque society ruled by a relentless priest caste.

The grey and cold reality of a brutalist post-soviet Eastern European town and the creepy and twisted world of Unholy, a grotesque society ruled by a relentless priest caste. An intense psychological horror experience driven by a deep, dark narrative storyline played out with captivating visuals based on the works of reputed dark artist Tomasz Strzałkowski (Duality Games Art director and founder).

driven by a deep, dark narrative storyline played out with captivating visuals based on the works of reputed dark artist Tomasz Strzałkowski (Duality Games Art director and founder). A unique gameplay blend that combines meticulous exploration, intriguing puzzle solving, infiltration and stealth with innovative shooting dynamics.

that combines meticulous exploration, intriguing puzzle solving, infiltration and stealth with innovative shooting dynamics. An innovative combat system. Use four different emotions: anger, fear, sadness and desire to interact with the environment (destroy obstacles, trigger mechanisms, overload circuits, illuminate your way) or to confuse, lure or damage your opponents.

Use four different emotions: anger, fear, sadness and desire to interact with the environment (destroy obstacles, trigger mechanisms, overload circuits, illuminate your way) or to confuse, lure or damage your opponents. Masks! Everybody in the unholy world hides behind a mask and it can be the difference between life or death. Build your own mask to get new skills and improve your abilities or wear other masks to infiltrate, confuse your enemies and impersonate your opponents.