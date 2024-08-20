Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A.I.L.A., Fireshine Games, Pulsatrix Studios

Psychological Techno-Horror A.I.L.A. Announced During Gamescom 2024

Check out the trailer for the new techno horror game A.I.L.A., which was revealed during the pre-show for Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live

Article Summary Psychological techno-horror game A.I.L.A. revealed by Pulsatrix Studios at Gamescom 2024.

Experience disturbing scenarios as a game tester in a chilling virtual reality setting.

Survive against ritualistic cults, medieval undead, and solve hazardous puzzles in various horror genres.

A.I.L.A. launches in 2025, blending immersive gameplay with an AI that blurs reality and virtual terror.

During the preshow to Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live, we got a look at a new horror title on the way with the reveal of A.I.L.A. This is a psychological techno-horror title developed by indie developer Pulsatrix Studios and published by Fireshine Games; the title takes game testing to a whole new level. You will play as a tester who is experiencing a new title that has a bug or two that needs to be ironed out. But what happens when the game doesn't stop after you take off the headset? It's a chilling visual array of insanity that we got from the trailer, which you can check out above, as you'll have to figure out what's real and what's distorted when an AI takes over. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out in 2025.

A.I.L.A.

A.I.L.A. is a first-person horror game set in a near future filled with immersive technology. Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense, unsettling scenarios that prey on Samuel's darkest fears across a range of horror subgenres, each with a distinctive playstyle, atmosphere and world. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, engage in visceral medieval combat against the undead, and overcome hazardous puzzles, surviving gruesome horrors crafted by A.I.L.A. as the lines between the virtual world and reality start to blur…

Immerse yourself in disturbing horror experiences as a game tester. Survive dark, unsettling experiences crafted by A.I.L.A. that prey on your deepest and darkest fears. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, solve gruesome puzzles, engage in visceral combat against the medieval undead, and more. As a game tester, share your thoughts, fears, and feedback with A.I.L.A. as she crafts haunting new experiences for you to survive. Experience intense, unsettling scenarios across various horror genres, including survival horror, psychological horror, action horror, and more.

