Psychological Thriller Aftermath Receives New Reveal Trailer

One O One Games and Meta Publishing have released a new reveal trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller game Aftermath. This game looks like it is going to mess with your head throughout the entire experience as you go from being an amazing astronaut to being back on a deserted Earth looking for a loved one as it slowly gets destroyed. There's a lot to unpack there for sure, but until we get more info about what might be going on, all we got is the latest trailer down at the bottom. The game doesn't have a release date yet, just a plan to come out in 2022 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Charlie Gray was at the top of the world. A talented engineer and European astronaut, her career had brought her to where most people could only dream of; but following a reentry to earth gone wrong, and the traumatic events that ensued, Charlie returns a broken spirit. With her life spiralling into darker and darker places, Charlie now finds herself Isolated in a deserted, fragmented world. The only thing she knows is that she has to find the one thing that still matters: Sammy.

In Aftermath, players follow Charlie's journey through an unfamiliar European city, searching for her daughter and fighting not only an unearthly presence, but also her own demons. Analyze your surroundings and utilise the urban resources at your disposal. Mundane, everyday items can become an invaluable tool in your fight against the enigmatic beings that now occupy the city. Study alien weaknesses and find the best approach to take down those that might want to use you as an offering. Players will find themselves in new territory when it comes to systems like crafting and combat, things that they will need to get familiar with fast if they are to survive against the threat occupying the world – and hunting them down. This otherworldly threat is born from the mind of Italian visual arts master, Alessandro Bavari, the creator behind works like Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant and Suspiria. Players will be forced to think outside of the box when it comes to survival.