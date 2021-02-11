Psyonix & Ford Announce New Rocket League Collaboration

Psyonix has forged a new collaboration with automaker Ford as they bring in the famous F-150 model into Rocket League. The company revealed this week that the Ford F-150 RLE (Rocket League Edition) bundle will be available in the game beginning February 20th on all platforms. What's more, the company will serve as the presenting sponsor for all of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Winter Majors, giving their esports league one hell of a boost from a major American company. Ford and Psyonix will also be introducing the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, which is a brand-new competitive event featuring some of the best freestyle players, who will be selected by Psyonix. You can read more about the new truck below.

The Ford F-150 RLE bundle will be available in its own tab in the Item Shop and features the iconic Ford F-150 RLE, Ford F-150 RLE Wheels (standard and Special Edition), Ford F-150 RLE Boost, Ford F-150 RLE Engine Audio, Ford F-150 Player Banner, and Chairman Decal. The Ford F-150 RLE bundle will be available for 1500 Credits from February 20 until February 28. In addition, the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational will be introduced as a brand-new two-day event. Eight of the top Rocket League freestylers will compete and demonstrate their best freestyle moves to a panel of judges for a chance to win a real 2021 Ford F-150. The first day of competition will take place on February 24 and will conclude on February 28 ahead of the RLCS X North American Major Grand Finals live on Twitch. More information about the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, such as the participants, judges and hosts, will be revealed at a later date.