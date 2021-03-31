Psyonix Reveals Rocket League Season Three Pass Details

Psyonix released new details this morning about the Rocket Pass coming to Season Three of Rocket League next week. The shorthand to this is that the pass will feature 70+ Tiers of new items revolving around the new additions to the game, which will include NASCAR and F1, and be headlined by the new Tyranno car that will be unlocked immediately with Rocket Pass Premium. The pass will be available on April 7th, the same day Season Three kicks off in the game. As a reminder, there will be an update to the game on April 6th adding the content so it's ready to go the following day. You can read more about the Pass below and check out a new trailer for it as well.

Season 3's Rocket Pass needed a new car to set the pace, and Tyranno is the perfect high-octane car for the task. This speed demon with the Dominus hitbox is ready for the pitch, and is unlocked immediately with Rocket Pass premium. Don't forget, Rocket Pass Premium gives players additional Weekly and Seasonal Challenges, plus an XP boost to help you Tier Up even faster. Players who have Rocket Pass Premium also get access to the Pro Rewards beyond Tier 70, which unlock variants of select Rocket Pass Items. Pro Rewards are tradable to other players too! In addition to Tyranno, the Rocket League Season 3 Rocket Pass features new items like the Chequered Flag Goal Explosion, Traction Wheels, Retrogression Animated Decal, new Player Anthems and more! As always, Rocket Pass Premium also has up to 1000 Credits to unlock. The Pro Tiers are getting an overhaul with Season 3. Tiers beyond Tier 70 will no longer be hidden. Instead, players at Tier 70 or beyond will now see what item they can unlock 30 Tiers in advance. We will also be adding back the ability to purchase Pro Tiers.