PUBG: Battlegrounds Brings Back Fantasy Battle Royale Mode

PUBG: Battlegrounds has brought back a mode that players have been asking to return, as Fantasy Battle Royale comes back tomorrow.

Article Summary Fantasy Battle Royale mode returns to PUBG: Battlegrounds with four unique classes: Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, and Paladin.

New mode playable on PC from July 24 to August 7, and on consoles from July 31 to August 14, featuring 80-player matches.

Update 30.2 introduces Tactical Pack with more attachment slots, improved EMT Gear, and All-In-One Repair Kit.

Additional updates include Lamborghini collaboration, vehicle customization, Flare Gun in Deston, and various map bug fixes.

Krafton Inc. has brought back a familiar mode from the past to PUBG: Battlegrounds as Fantasy Battle Royale returns to the game. Originally an April Fools Joke mode from 2020, fans have been asking for its return for a long time, and now they're getting their wish as the mode returns tomorrow, July 24. In it, you'll get a unique battle royale experience with four specific fantasy classes, as you can take on the roles of either the Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, or Paladin. We have more details about the mode below, along with more information about the latest update to the game, as it will be available on PC from July 24 to August 7, and on consoles from July 31 to August 14.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Fantasy Battle Royale

Players will compete on Dragon's Isle (Erangel) in squads of four, with up to 80 players per match. The Barbarian excels in melee combat with a longsword, the Ranger specializes in long-range attacks with the 'Dragonslayer' crossbow, the Wizard can rain down fire on groups of enemies, and the Paladin supports the team by healing allies. The Barbarian excels in melee combat with a longsword, the Ranger specializes in long-range attacks with the 'Dragonslayer' crossbow, the Wizard can rain down fire on groups of enemies, and the Paladin supports the team by healing allies.

Additionally, the recently launched Update 30.2 reintroduces items like the Tactical Pack and EMT Gear, now assigned to primary weapon slots with enhanced functionalities. The Tactical Pack offers increased attachment slots, and the EMT Gear reduces the usage time for heal items and increases the speed of teammate revival. The All-In-One Repair Kit can now be used three times and occupies the secondary weapon slot. These items now spawn in all maps. Additional updates include Automobili Lamborghini collaboration items, vehicle customization enhancements, the Flare Gun in Deston, and adjusted spawn rates for the Emergency Pickup in Miramar and Rondo. General map bug fixes have also been implemented to improve performance, collision detection, and textures.

