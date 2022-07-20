PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals New Skin-Creation Workshop

Krafton Inc. has a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds that might excite a few people as they have a new skin-creation workshop. Much like you've probably seen in other games such as Rocket League when ti comes to blueprints, this new workshop will have you collecting materials as you see below to craft new skins you can use for your character. The update comes as part of the 18.2 Patch, which is hitting consoles today. We have more notes below, and you can read the full set of patch notes here.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Workshop To use the Workshop, a Hunter's Chest and/or an Archivist's Chest is required. You can obtain Imprints, Vouchers, Credits, and/or Artisan Tokens from these Chests. Purchase a Hunter's Chest and/or an Archivist's Chest from the Store. The materials' probabilities are available through the Store preview. You'd need a key to open Hunter's Chests and/or Archivist's Chests. Keys are purchasable at the Store. Or, you can craft a Key by using 3 Key Fragments. You can open obtained Chests at the Regular Crafting page. Different types of Chests may be added in later updates.

Use up materials to craft items you were unable to get in the past! You can craft items no longer at the Store, Survivor Pass items, Workshop-exclusive items, and more. Item sales that ended AFTER A CERTAIN PERIOD are only available for crafting.

Craft previous Store, Survivor Pass, and Esports items with Regular Crafting!

You can also DISASSEMBLE or REPURPOSE materials here.

or materials here. IMPRINTS, VOUCHERS , and CREDITS are the core materials.

, and are the core materials. IMPRINTS Use Imprints and Credits to craft items. You can also choose to Disassemble Imprints to earn Credits or Repurpose Imprints.

SET IMPRINTS You can craft at least 2 items from designated items. You can choose to exclude the item(s) you do not wish to craft from the options. IF YOU DO NOT RECEIVE A SET IMPRINT FROM THE CHESTS FOUR TIMES IN A ROW, YOU ARE GUARANTEED 1 SET IMPRINT IN THE NEXT CHEST OPENING.

VOUCHERS You can craft items without having to use Credits. You can also choose to Disassemble Vouchers to earn Credits or Repurpose Vouchers.

CREDITS PUBG: Battlegrounds Currency used for crafting items with Imprints. Obtainable from Chests or from Disassembling Imprints/Vouchers.

REPURPOSING Allows you to exchange 3 Imprints/Vouchers for a random item (of the same tier as the Repurposed materials) that you do not possess. The probabilities of the random items are all equal. You can obtain costumes, gear skins, vehicle skins, emotes, sprays, and/or nameplates through Repurposing. If you already possess every item of a certain tier, you'll receive the tier's worth of Credits instead.

You can check out/equip your crafted items at the Customize tab