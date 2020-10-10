PUBG Corp. Officially Launches Continental Series 3

PUBG Corp. announced this week the full plans for the Continental Series 3, the latest global esports event for the game while still in quarantine. COVID-19 may be preventing players from competing in person, but the tournament is going to be rolling on. The PCS3 consists of four regional tournaments across North America, Europe, Asia, and APAC, with teams fighting for their region's Grand Champions and win a $200k regional prize pool. teams have already started competing in regional tournaments, which you can watch this weekend if you want to check out the action. You can find the details of the tournament below, which the main events will take place throughout November 2020.,

Prior to the PUBG Continental Series 3 Grand Final, each region will host their own regional qualifications. Starting tomorrow, the PCS3 North America Group Stage is headed into its second of three weekends. During the Group Stage, the 24 best North American teams, including Shoot to Kill, Oath, and Soniqs, will battle it out for their share of the $50,000 Group Stage prize pool and one of the coveted 16 spots in the PCS3 North America Grand Final. PUBG esports fans can catch the NA Group Stage action on Twitch and/or YouTube on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, with matches starting at 4pm PT daily. Once the PCS3 Group Stages are over, fans can look forward to the action culminating at the PCS3 Grand Final. Scheduled to take place across three weekends, each regional tournament's Grand Champions will be determined after 24 matches. Fans can tune-in to each PCS3 Grand Final on:

North America: Nov. 5-6, Nov. 12-13, Nov. 19-20

Asia: Nov. 5-6, Nov. 12-13, Nov. 19-20

Europe: Nov. 7-8, Nov. 14-15, Nov. 21-22

Asia-Pacific: Nov. 7-8, Nov. 14-15, Nov. 21-22

Finally, the Pick'Em Challenge is back for PUBG Continental Series 3. The event gives fans a chance to obtain in-game rewards for guessing the winners of each regional tournament. Like previous events, a voting coupon is required to cast a vote, which can be obtained by purchasing celebratory PCS3 items or by watching the tournaments. A sneak peek of the in-game PCS3 items can be seen below. Fans can expect 25% of the event's in-game profits to be distributed back to the pro teams across all four regions. The Pick'Em Challenge will begin on Oct. 28 for PC and Oct. 29 for console, with both concluding on Nov. 19.