PUBG Corporation Officially Merges With Krafton Inc.

Some interesting news for PUBG as the main company PUBG Corp. has merged this week with parent company Krafton Inc. The news isn't totally unexpected as it looked like this might be the way things go for about a year or so, but the timing came a bit out of the blue. Krafton announced that PUBG Corp. as a subsidiary has fully merged into their company under its independent studio system, and will now focus strictly on development under its new name, PUBG Studio. This falls in line with a previous announcement that their publishing and support teams have integrated into Krafton as well. This new studio system includes four total studios with Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, and RisingWings. You can read more details about how this will shake out below as outlined by Krafton, as we wait to see how this will all shake out for content, esports, and the future of the employees there.

PUBG Studio will continue to provide global support for PUBG and PUBG Mobile (in select countries). The studio will continue to seek ways to develop and expand the PUBG IP in various fields, including its esports and entertainment business.

Striking Distance Studios is a AAA development studio led by Glen Schofield and is currently crafting an original narrative experience in the PUBG Universe.

Bluehole is committed to upholding its founding principles of creating and servicing premier MMORPGs, including TERA and it's upcoming game ELYON, which is set to release on December 10 in South Korea.

RisingWings will focus on developing casual and midcore mobile games. The studio will continue to provide global support for its existing games, including Golf King – World Tour and MiniGolf King, while working on upcoming strategy, arcade, and outdoor sports projects set to release in the first half of 2021.