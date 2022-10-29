PUBG Global Championship 2022 Brings Back The Pick'Em Challenge

Kraftion Inc. announced this week that the PUBG Global Championship 2022 will be bringing back the Pick'Em Challenge. Technically, we already knew it was returning a few weeks ago, but the team has made it official this week with ht introduction of the new set of rules for how this system will go. Most of it will stay the same with a few tweaks and changes that will spice up the challenge a bit, but the rewards will be worth it if you manage to complete what's necessary. We have the details from the team below as to what you can expect.

PGC 2022 ITEMS FOR SALE IN PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

PGC 2022-themed in-game items will be available to purchase for PC and console players from Oct. 26 – Dec. 7. Thirty percent of the net sales will be contributed to the overall prize pool and distributed to participating teams. The PGC 2022-themed items available for sale are as follows:

PGC 2022 Mega Bundle (10 Voting Coupons + 500,000 EP)

PGC 2022 Iridescent Danger Bundle (3 Voting Coupons + 210,000 EP)

PGC 2022 Tac-Tech Bundle (3 Voting Coupons + 210,000 EP)

PGC 2022 Emote Set (1 Voting Coupon)

EARNING ESPORTS POINTS BY VOTING

During PGC 2022, fans can "vote" for the teams they believe will win in order to earn Esports Points (EP). EP can then be exchanged for exclusive PGC 2022 gear in the in-game store until voting ends on Nov. 18. There will be two separate events for PGC 2022 which are detailed below:

The first challenge is a familiar one: Pick the Winner will require fans to use a voting coupon and some keen esports knowledge and insight to predict the grand champion of PGC 2022. The stakes have been raised for the final esports tournament of the year as the prize has been increased and will only be granted when correctly guessing the top four placements of the tournament. Please see below for the detailed prize breakout of the challenge: Team Faceoff – The second challenge is Team Faceoff, where fans will choose who they think will emerge victorious between rival teams. The EP prize varies for the challenge from 400 to 7600 EP based on how weighted the vote tally is, so choose carefully, as the bounty can potentially become quite lucrative.