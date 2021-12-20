PUBG Mobile Adds New React: Survival Mode & More This Week

Tencent Games have dropped a new update into PUBG Mobile that has added a new themed game mode with more coming this week. In what was clearly inspired by the popular 2021 series Squid Game, players will be thrown into a controlled environment with a tracksuit that has a number on it. They will then play a demonic game of red light/green light where they will try to make it all the way to the end without getting killed or sabotaged by other players in the process. The weird part about all this is that it's not an official Squid Game crossover, so we're a little unsure if this is a parody or just ripping them off since the comparison is oh so blatant. We'll let you be the judge.

In addition to this new mode, players will finally get a chance to snag the long-awaited Avalanche X-Suit. The new outfit is purely cosmetic and will have no effect on the game when you put it on, but it will come with some additional items as there will be extra easter eggs on Spawn Island. Will you be able to locate the Frost Blade? You'll have a chance to get the suit this week as it will be available to players beginning on December 24th.

Available through the PUBG Mobile Arcade Mode, React: Survival will challenge players to survive the watchful eye of Evil Rabbit. In the all-new React: Survival game mode, players must cross the finish line before the allotted time expires, but they can only move while Evil Rabbit's back is turned, and the music is playing. If you move a step once the music stops and Evil Rabbit is watching, you'll be eliminated. Patient players, who take their time and learn the patterns of Evil Rabbit, will be able to make it to the end and win their freedom.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PUBG MOBILE | React Survival Mode (https://youtu.be/si5fRm5Sa8s)