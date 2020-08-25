PUBG Mobile Announces New Era With 1.0 Launch

Some interesting news from PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games as the devs have launched Version 1.0 of PUBG Mobile and started a "new era". The company released what is essentially a laundry list of changes and improvements from the original game that they've just been adding patches to this entire time to what is supposed to be a much more refined version. That includes changes to the appearance of many things both within the game and out in the lobbies. Not to mention some new additions for players to get into. You can read a little bit more about it below as the updates will kick in on September 8th, 2020.

Going into more details than ever before on what fans can expect from the 1.0 launch, new technologies in version 1.0 have been adopted to fully upgrade the quality of the game. Improvements have been made to players' characters, including Main Lobby lights and environments, as well its iconic environments. Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction make every shot more realistic. Parachuting, sprinting, throwing and other key actions have also been optimized for the most captivating battle royale experience. Upgrades to lighting systems and texture quality bring the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience.

To bring players a more concise and intuitive control experience, PUBG Mobile's user interface and interactive experiences have also been completely overhauled, with interactions, visuals, motions and sound effects quality improved. The interface is tweaked to make it easy on the eyes, while adding some visual technology elements. The color tones of Dawn Cyan, smoke grey, hope white and victory yellow were chosen to convey to players the design concepts of the morning dawn, of rebirth after failure, and of the glory after a breakthrough eureka moment.

To make it easier for players to find what they want, giving them more refined and upgraded controls, the innovative multi-screen switching mode exclusively for PUBG Mobile will be launched. The existing functions will be more organized in display. Games, community, and purchases have been separated into 3 different spaces, enabling quick and easy access for players, and creating a simple and clean interface, helping players quickly locate their required functions. In addition, players can customize their own layout, for more comfortable operations and user experience.