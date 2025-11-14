Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Balenciaga, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Brings High-End Fashion With Balenciaga Collaboration

PUBG Mobile and Balenciaga have come together for a new collaboration as you'll see several new designs appear in the game

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with Balenciaga for exclusive high-fashion outfits and unique in-game items.

Unlock Balenciaga-themed looks, gear, backpacks, sunglasses, and more during the limited-time event.

Players can access a custom Balenciaga World of Wonder map and new fashion-inspired gameplay experiences.

The collab features real-world merch and debuts at PUBG UNITED 2025, linking esports and luxury fashion.

Krafton has revealed another new collaboration being added to PUBG Mobile, as fashion makes an appearance with new gear from Balenciaga. Starting today and running until December 14, you'll see several new additions to both the mobile title and PUBG: Battlegrounds, in which several new designs for clothing and more have been added from the iconic house's closet. We have the finer details below as the content will start appearing now.

PUBG Mobile x Balenciaga

The Balenciaga x PUBG looks were created in partnership with Balenciaga, including the Couture Armor look. Inspired by Balenciaga's 3D-printed armor couture look, showcased at their 52nd Couture show in Paris, this ensemble is a tribute to the sculptural masterpiece, blending traditional craftsmanship with futuristic innovation. Other looks include the Winter 25 Corseted Hoodie look, Winter 25 Pink Puffer look, Winter 25 Standard look, which reinterpret Balenciaga's Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Players in PUBG Mobile can also unlock exclusive in-game items, including the Invisible Rectangle Sunglasses, the Faux Fur Helmet and the Balenciaga Backpack (each available in three upgradeable levels) alongside the Balenciaga Parachute, Balenciaga Crest Avatar and Balenciaga Chain Avatar Frame, Balenciaga Graffiti and three different Space Gifts (Dripley Space Gift, B-Flame Space Gift, BB Paris Space Gift) that will glitter the battlegrounds.

In World of Wonder, players can also experience the Official Balenciaga World of Wonder map, inviting them to express themselves in their own fashion inspired in-game maps, featuring the iconic Balenciaga snowboard. The Balenciaga x PUBG collaboration extends into the real world, too, with a co-branded merch capsule collection, including T-shirts, caps, and keychain accessories, available from today in select Balenciaga flagship stores and on Balenciaga.com in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The collaboration will also take center stage at the inaugural PUBG UNITED 2025, underscoring a groundbreaking moment in esports where global competition meets luxury fashion. As the PUBG Global Championship (PGC) and PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) unite for the first time under one global stage, this partnership signifies a new era for esports—one that celebrates creativity, prestige, and global cultural influence.

To commemorate this milestone, the winning team will be awarded an exclusive co-branded Balenciaga bomber jacket, designed as a symbol of excellence and distinction in competitive gaming. PUBG: Battlegrounds will also deliver a unique and premium experience worthy of a global luxury brand to players around the world. Through this collaboration, a variety of Balenciaga-inspired in-game items and content will be introduced in stages, combining the brand's distinctive design aesthetics with PUBG's iconic identity.

