PUBG Mobile Launches New Partnership With Line Friends

Tencent Games and Krafton have revealed today that they've launched a new partnership between PUBG Mobile and Line Friends. From June 18th to July 14th, players will have the opportunity to unlock limited-time-themed items through events and challenges within the game. This is a fun little event that fans of both will probably enjoy delving into. We got more details on it below as you can start trying to pick up these items today!

Line Friends is a global character brand that originally started with the Brown & Friends characters, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million users. Its iconic characters, such as Brown, Cony, and Sally are known to fans worldwide. Line Friends is now extending its distinct character line-up to PUBG Mobile. Beginning today, this partnership will feature multiple timed events that will run until July 14th. In the first event, PUBG Mobile and Line Friends invite players to "Come and give likes" to outfits displayed in the virtual shop window. Players will receive likes every time they log into the game. On June 22nd, players who have given likes consistently will be able to receive the time-limited Line Friends themed outfit "Cony Set."

With the second phase of the event that begins on June 23rd, players will also be able to complete daily missions in order to receive Afternoon Tea items. These items can be used to decorate their virtual dining table. After collecting enough Afternoon Tea items, players will be able to receive the time-limited Dino BROWN Backpack (Level 3). Players can also stay tuned for the #FRIENDSQUAD Challenge, an exciting community event that begins on June 20th. Those who take part will have the chance to win exclusive Line Friends items, so this is not a challenge to miss! As the event date draws near, be sure to stay tuned to the PUBG Mobile social channels for more information.

A number of Line Friends themed items will also be available in-game from June 24th to July 14. Players will also be able to redeem discount coupons through completing various new missions in the event center. The PUBG Mobile and Line Friends partnership schedule can be seen below: