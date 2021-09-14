PUBG Mobile Launches New Update With Dune & Alan Walker Content

Krafton Inc. has released a new update into PUBG Mobile today that adds new content and crossovers from Dune and Alan Walker. There's so much to unpack in this update that just trying to run all of it down in a concise manner was a take unto itself, but we have the major bullet points for you here along with some images and a new trailer. Basically, you're getting an alien invasion, map updates, a DJ crossover, two IP events from other games and franchises, a few new events, and more. We're actually kind of surprised the company just released the info today without a lot of build-up or fanfare about it. Enjoy the new additions that go into effect as soon as you update the game on iOS or Android.

Beware: Erangel has been invaded! Alien Yarilo plants have taken over the map and it's now up to players to fight back! In this special game mode, Yarilo parent plants will randomly appear in urban map areas, creating Rejuvenation Barriers that boost and regenerate player health. Erangel will also host the Cell Matrix, an alien spaceship flying high above the map. Players can board the ship by finding Cells spread throughout the map, then fight other players once onboard for awesome random weapon drops, with simultaneously earning Nacore Chips. Nacore Chips are used for the all-new DynaHex Supplies system, which allows players to order combat supplies to a specific location. There are limited respawns on the Cell Matrix, so players who run out will be ejected back down to the ground. After a designated amount of time, the Cell Matrix will begin docking. Those who manage to survive will continue battles with others among multiple spaceships.

The Flora Menace invasion will begin on Erangel today, and then continue its incursion into Sanhok on September 18th followed by Livik on September 22nd. The Cell Matrix will only appear in Erangel. The Version 1.6 update also brings back the very best of PUBG Mobile with the re-releasing seven beloved game modes back into the game! Metro Royale: Reunion, from September 28th – Travel through underground tunnels filled with danger, survive, and reap the rewards.

– Travel through underground tunnels filled with danger, survive, and reap the rewards. Titans: Last Stand, from September 28th – Join the Monarch Expeditionary team and use heavy weaponry to help defeat Mechagodzilla.

– Join the Monarch Expeditionary team and use heavy weaponry to help defeat Mechagodzilla. Vikendi, from October 8th – The chilly terrain of Vikendi returns. Make sure to pack your snow gear.

– The chilly terrain of Vikendi returns. Make sure to pack your snow gear. Survive Till Dawn , from October 15th – When the sun goes down, survive the Zombie onslaught.

, – When the sun goes down, survive the Zombie onslaught. Payload 2.0 , from October 15th – Hop in heavy land and air-based weaponry for some explosive combat.

, – Hop in heavy land and air-based weaponry for some explosive combat. Runic Power, from October 15th – Embody Flame, Arctic, or Wind power, collect crystals and dominate your enemies on the battlefield.

Embody Flame, Arctic, or Wind power, collect crystals and dominate your enemies on the battlefield. Infection Mode, from October 15th – Choose to be Defender or Zombie in this fast-paced infection gameplay.

Alongside these exciting gameplay updates, PUBG Mobile is continuing its run of amazing content partnership with the Version 1.6 update. Alan Walker, the world-renowned DJ and artist known for hits such as 'Faded," "Darkside,' 'All Falls Down' and 'Alone,' is returning to the game with music, exclusive outfits, and items. Players can stay tuned for his new song on 23rd September in PUBG Mobile. Alan Walker previously teamed up with PUBG Mobile in 2019 with the singles 'On My Way' and 'Live Fast'. Also announced during the PUBG Mobile Team Up Challenge were partnerships with world-famous anime Jujutsu Kaisen and cutting-edge architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects. As part of the Version 1.6 update, PUBG Mobile is pleased to announce additional upcoming partnerships with: KartRider Rush+ – The high-octane mobile kart racing game enjoyed by over 25M players worldwide (excluding Chinese Mainland).

The high-octane mobile kart racing game enjoyed by over 25M players worldwide (excluding Chinese Mainland). Dune – The highly anticipated blockbuster film directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on Frank Herbert's classic 1965 sci-fi novel.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PUBG MOBILE | Join the Resistance Today! (https://youtu.be/RFb4jGhfmnU)