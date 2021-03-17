PUBG Mobile Reveals Details For Their Royale Pass Season 18

Krafton and Tencent Games revealed the finer details this morning on PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass for Season 18. The pass comes as part of the Version 1.3 content update that dropped today, featuring the Hundred Rhythms theme as part of the pass for players to get their groove on. When you snag the pass you will be able to collect all-new rewards by completing in-game challenges. All you need to do is update the game to make the pass available for purchase if you choose to do so. We got more details below from the team about the update, in case you're curious what else is in store for you today.

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile received an overhaul of fresh content in the Version 1.3 update, including new weapons, vehicles, game modes and more. Fans and community members also experienced the first-of-its-kind computer-generated short film "The Growth," inspiring determination and teamwork on the battlefield. Today, players who enroll in Royale Pass Season 18 can select two sets of ranked rewards to unlock through in-game challenges. Various collectables include special AUG and Kar98K skins, a violin music set and more. In addition to PUBG Mobile'slatest missions, a new adventure event is now available. Upon the start of the event, a violin-playing character will appear alongside four ladies. When the music begins, players can collect Adventure Vouchers, which can be exchanged for various free ranked rewards. PUBG Mobile also reveals today further details about the game's upcoming three-year anniversary celebration later in March. World-renowned superstar DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies and one more DJ are set to debut new singles in PUBG Mobile and present an unprecedented special in-game live performance on March 21st. This Sunday, PUBG Mobile players can join the fun to witness the debut of DJ performance set at 11 a.m. UTC in game and 1pm UTC (6am PT) on YouTube to celebrate three years of the world's most popular mobile game.