PUBG Mobile Reveals Esports Changes Coming In 2024

New details have dropped this week revealing what the esports system will be like for PUBG Mobile entering 2024 for that entire year.

Article Summary Krafton Inc. announces changes to PUBG Mobile esports in 2024, impacting global and regional levels.

Two flagship events, PMGC and a new midseason tournament in Riyadh, will get an additional third event, PMGO.

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) will expand to four global regions, replacing PMPL as top regional contest.

Smaller regional leagues and tournaments, including PMCO, form the fourth tier, connecting amateur talent.

Krafton Inc. revealed new details about the various changes that will be coming to the PUBG Mobile esports system throughout 2024. In a press conference today, Senior Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, James Yang, revealed that all regions across all levels of competition will see significant changes to the way competitions are held, players qualify, and ultimately how the year will shape up to be competitive for everyone. We have the finer notes of what was revealed today for you below, as they ill take effect in January 2024.

"At the highest tier of PUBG Mobile Esports competition are the two existing flagship events, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) and the new and improved midseason tournament, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and serve as the next exciting chapter of the PMWI. These will be joined by a new third global event, the PUBG Mobile Global Open. Set to take place in Brazil throughout March and April next year, the tournament will feature a $500,000 prize pool! Invited to the inaugural PMGO will be the host region qualifier, regional PMSL qualifiers, and PMSL partnership teams, bringing an even bigger platform for players to put on world-class performances."

"In the second tier of the ecosystem, the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) is expanding into four regions, growing from just Southeast Asia into the global system for regional pro competition. PMSL will replace PMPL in all regions and become the highest regional level of competition in PUBG Mobile Esports, with exciting offline events planned for each league. Southeast Asia will have three seasons of PMSL for 2024, whereas EMEA (now a single league), the Americas, and Central & South Asia will have two each. The third tier will feature PMSL regional qualifiers, connecting amateur and semi-professional prospects with professional players, bringing them the chance to progress and qualify upward. The fourth and final tier will include smaller regional leagues and tournaments, such as the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO)."

