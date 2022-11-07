PUBG Moblie Will Receive A Massive Update This Month

Krafton Inc. revealed this morning that there will be a massive update coming to PUBG Mobile later this month. The latest version of the game will come with a brand new map, several upgrades across the board to weapons and armor, as well as a number of mechanical changes. Plus some crossovers and a few other tidbits you'll have to discover on your own. They didn't put an official date on it yet beyond the idea that its coming "soon", so we're guessing sometime after Thanksgiving just to play it safe. We have more info and the announcement video below.

"Kicking off these exciting updates, Erangel will see a number of changes as part of the Version 2.3 Update and PUBG Mobile Global Chicken Cup! Celebrating a season of sport, a new football-themed park with football fields to explore and themed activities to complete will be added to the game. The update will also add a number of new items like themed sneakers for players to enjoy. Players can take part in football-themed social events and earn a bunch of awesome rewards! Players can even descend on these football fields and earn supplies by scoring goals with Portable Footballs.

The event will also expand on one of PUBG Mobile's most epic collaborations to date, with the football legend, international superstar, and sporting icon Lionel Messi revealed as PUBG Mobile's Global Chicken Cup Captain. Celebrating Messi's one-of-a-kind career in the sport, there will be a variety of activities across multiple maps and game modes, all themed after the GOAT! In addition to the football-themed content, Erangel, Aftermath, and Livik will all see noticeable changes with this update. Aftermath will undergo a complete overhaul, with comprehensive upgrades to the map, as well as to armor, firearms, energy system, and more, alongside new gameplay mechanics intended to keep matches fresh and exciting. Players will also feel changes and optimizations to the other maps, such as additional weather effects being added to Livik."