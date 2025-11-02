Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, Video Games | Tagged: Porsche, PUBG

PUBG Battlegrounds & PUBG Mobile Have A New Crossover With Porsche

PUBG Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile are getting some new vehicles, as they have a new collaboration happening this week with Porsche

Article Summary PUBG Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile announce an exciting crossover event with luxury carmaker Porsche.

Porsche vehicle skins and in-game items arrive for PC, console, and mobile players in staggered releases.

Special in-game events and lucky draws offer exclusive rewards, including a trip to PUBG United 2025 Bangkok.

The collaboration celebrates both brands' dedication to precision, confidence, and gaming excellence.

Krafton confirmed a new crossover will be happening once again with Porsche, as the automotive maker will take over both PUBG Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile. The two titles will see several vehicles pop in as options to drive around in, as well as some additional content to celebrate the takeover. We have more of details for you below, as this new collaboration will hit both games at the same time on November 5, 2025.

PUBG x Porsche

Under the shared philosophy of precision and confidence, the collaboration carries the slogan "Precision rules. Confidence drives it." The collaboration was first unveiled through PUBG's official social channels on October 31, where the PUBG x PUBG Mobile x Porsche trailer was revealed for the first time. The trailer highlights the synergy between the two brands that both embody precision and confidence in their respective fields, visually capturing their shared pursuit of perfection and commitment to excellence.

For PC and console players, the collaboration brings Porsche vehicle skins and various in-game items to the Battlegrounds. The collaboration period runs from November 5, 11:00 AM to December 3, 9:00 AM (KST) on PC, and from November 13, 11:00 AM to December 11, 9:00 AM (KST) on consoles. For PUBG Mobile players, the collaboration content will be available from December 5, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

To celebrate the collaboration, a special in-game lucky draw event will take place for PC and console players. By equipping Porsche vehicle skins or completing daily missions, players can earn lucky draw tickets and enter for a chance to win exclusive rewards. The grand prize winner will receive an invitation to PUBG United 2025 Bangkok, while second to fifth place winners will receive G-Coin rewards of varying amounts. PUBG Mobile players can look forward to an official announcement soon detailing the content of the PUBG Mobile x Porsche collaboration arriving as part of Version 4.1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!