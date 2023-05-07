Punch Club 2: Fast Forward Releases New Free Demo Check out the latest gameplay overview trailer for Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, as tinyBuild Games has a free demo for you to try out.

TinyBuild Games and Lazy Bear Games have released a brand new demo for you to try out their upcoming sequel, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward. This is your chance to try out the game in a limited fashion, as you'll try to become one of the greatest fighters to come out of your mother's garage. The game comes packed with a ton of pop culture references, old-school gaming tropes, and a hefty amount of training and fighting montages that should win you over on hilarity alone. Along with the demo, they released a gameplay overview trailer, which you can check out at the bottom. The game will be released sometime later this year.

"Similar to its predecessor, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will captivate the player's attention with its pixel art style, animations, unforgettable story, and dialogue filled with jokes, references, and memes. It will be even 'punchier' than the first, with an enhanced gaming experience built off of feedback from the community."