Punch Club 2: Fast Forward Releases New Free Demo
Check out the latest gameplay overview trailer for Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, as tinyBuild Games has a free demo for you to try out.
TinyBuild Games and Lazy Bear Games have released a brand new demo for you to try out their upcoming sequel, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward. This is your chance to try out the game in a limited fashion, as you'll try to become one of the greatest fighters to come out of your mother's garage. The game comes packed with a ton of pop culture references, old-school gaming tropes, and a hefty amount of training and fighting montages that should win you over on hilarity alone. Along with the demo, they released a gameplay overview trailer, which you can check out at the bottom. The game will be released sometime later this year.
"Similar to its predecessor, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will captivate the player's attention with its pixel art style, animations, unforgettable story, and dialogue filled with jokes, references, and memes. It will be even 'punchier' than the first, with an enhanced gaming experience built off of feedback from the community."
- Become a Champion Fighter – Punch, kick and cheat your way through if you want. Becoming the best damn fighter ain't easy; it takes time, dedication, dollars, and training! Increase your stats and techniques, plan your matches, and create your own incredibly awesome school of fighting!
- Access to Neuro-training: Don't have time to train? No problem! Take advantage of neuro-training, a quick but costly way to train. Just be careful not to overdo it, there are consequences!
- Jobs – In order to make it in this city, you have to get a job to make money. Odd jobs will do until you gain some Good Person Points, which will let you choose whether you would like to serve society as a police officer or teach a generation of children self-defense.
- Manage… Everything – Oversee everything from precious hours in the day to finances whilst climbing to the top of the fighting leagues, solving crimes, working for the police, mob, mafia, and just about anyone else you cross paths with. Perfect your strategy to become the best damn fighter this city has ever seen!
- Story-Rich Narrative – Fully developed NPCs with interesting personalities and stories accompany a variety of branching story paths to explore. The stakes of moral choices impact story outcomes!
- Cyberpunk Aesthetic – The alluring pixel art style with a vibrant neon futuristic color palette and captivating visuals showcase a fresh perspective of a cyberpunk future.