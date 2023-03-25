Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Reveals Special Endless Stage As we wind closer to the release of Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, Taito reveals more content for the game, including a new stage.

ININ Games and Taito revealed more content for their upcoming game Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! as they showed off a brand new endless stage. The team took to a livestream to show off new additions, such as the opening movie and many of the puzzles you'll encounter. The biggest reveal was Baron's Tower, which will be a part of the game's main storyline and present an all-new challenge to you. You can read about it and more below as the game will be released on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd, 2023.

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! – Baron's Tower

The tower is an area that appears in the story mode, and it will require you to erase bubbles that are automatically added infinitely. Online ranking is available and divided into three difficulty levels and number of players, allowing you to compete with players from all over the world for high scores. By clearing a specific score, you will be able to progress through the storyline related to the Baron's Tower.

"The game that started it all comes back to you for another adventure with new enhanced features, which will be announced soon. The only one we couldn't wait to share with you: for the very first time in the history of the franchise, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will include a story mode playable with up to 4 players, and a 2 vs. 2 co-op battle mode. For nostalgic fans of this timeless franchise, ININ decided to make the original SNES version of Puzzle Bobble (Japanese) and Bust-A-Move (US) also available separately for download, so that even those who purchased the retail edition have the chance to relive these endless gems."

"In the versus mode, players can play against either the computer or other players, and even send bubbles to their opponent's board and disturb them by erasing or tearing off a large number of bubbles at once. In this title, players can enjoy not only the traditional 1 vs. 1 battle but also, for the first time in the series, 2 vs. 2 cooperative battles between teams of two players, who can cooperate to erase each others awkward-to-aim-at bubbles and enjoy a more thrilling and faster-paced experience. Players can also play alone against the computer team, or team up with a friend to battle."