Puzzles For Clef Announced For Q3 2022 Release

Developer Weasel Token and publisher Freedom Games revealed their upcoming game Puzzles For Clef is coming in Q3 2022. If the name and the logo art didn't tip you off, this is a game that features a young woman who lives on a magical island where she is on a quest to solve several puzzles that are musically oriented. You'll be using tone, harmony, song structure, and more to explore the island and all of its hidden secrets to figure out puzzles that all use some kind of music in the process of solving them. You can check out the cool but brief trailer below which shows off some of the title's artwork and gameplay, as we now wait to find out more about when it will be released for PC.

Join the curious bunny Clef as she sets off on an expedition to explore a magical island in the sky after receiving an invitation and treasure map from her sister. Aid in her journey by solving intricate puzzles and cracking cipher codes to uncover secrets about Clef's ancestry as well as hidden treasures. Take up quests from native animals throughout bamboo forests, clock towers, crystal mines, and other whimsical environments. Every puzzle and character has a piece of the greater mystery, calling for the investigation of all corners one by one. Search each nook and cranny for secret items and energy crystals like tonitrum and lumenium to aid in the restoration of the bell shrines. After each search, visit the bell shrines to restore serenity to all of the island's regions and enjoy the tuneful winds that accompany each chime. In the early stages of development, Puzzles For Clef was nominated for the Critics Choice, Best Art, Best Audio, and Rising Star awards at Indie Cup, the largest indie game competition in Eastern Europe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Puzzles for Clef – Steam Announcement (https://youtu.be/hnU0hgYQDIM)