QuakeCon 2021 Releases Streaming Schedule & Other Events

Bethesda Softworks have released details about the QuakeCon 2021 streaming schedule, giving us a look into the planned events next week. We now know they'll have some goodies to show off from across all of their properties as they'll be doing a Quake 25th Anniversary chat, a deep dive into their upcoming game Deathloop, exploring making the most out of the world of Fallout 76, having an in-depth discussion about Elder Scrolls Online, reliving the opening of Skyrim, and a studio update on DOOM Eternal. You can see the full schedule above as we have more details on their charity efforts and in-game items below. QuakeCon 2021 will take place completely online from August 19th-21st on Twitch.

QuakeCon 2021 Charity Initiatives We're excited to once again continue QuakeCon's charitable legacy in both a global and local way. QuakeCon viewers will be able to join us in donating to organizations directly from the official QuakeCon stream, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF USA. QuakeCon also has the new and exclusive "Pugcubus" and "Catloop" apparel for sale. Custom Ink will split all profits from the sale of these shirts between our long-time Dallas animal adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, as well as FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization. All of which can be purchased here. Free In-Game Goodies! DOOM Eternal QuakeCon Slayer Skin – DOOM Eternal players can access a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin, icon, and player badge across all platforms. Available from August 19 – September 2.

Fans who have their ESO and Twitch accounts linked through your account and watch for the minimum required time (15 minutes) during any of the ESO streams will receive a Twitch Drop containing one Ouroboros Crown Crate and one Flame Atronach Pack Wolf pet.

Log in to Quake Champions during QuakeCon and receive this year's exclusive QuakeCon 2021 Gauntlet weapon skin, profile icon, and nameplate! Available until August 23.