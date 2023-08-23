Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Qualcomm, Snapdragon

Qualcomm Reveals Several New Snapdragon Gaming Chips

Qualcomm had a bit of a surprise for Gamescom 2023 as they revealed three new Snapdragon gaming chips to help with a ton of features.

During Gamescom 2023, Qualcomm revealed their follow-up to the Snapdragon G3x chip, as well as two other gaming platforms, all designed to be the first designs for their new Snapdragon dedicated gaming chips. Today we got a look at the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which is basically designed to help enhance your gaming experience with faster GPU performance, cross-platform options for mobile devices (whether that be iOS, Android, or one of the many gaming handhelds now on the market), easier cloud and remote gaming access, smoother livestreaming capabilities, ray tracing enhancements, and more. Along with two other models that, while slightly less powerful than the big one you see below, still deliver for devices of lower grades who can't handle the power of the G3x. We got more info and quotes below about this new line of chips.

"The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform is designed from the ground up for sustained gaming performance on the most demanding cross-platform gaming titles. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is the first Snapdragon G series with Wi-Fi 7 and includes our latest global 5G modem to provide the fastest connectivity for high-quality cloud gaming from virtually anywhere. Handheld gaming devices powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 deliver sustained graphics performance, long battery life, and access to all the leading cloud gaming services so you can play your favorite console and PC games from almost anywhere. Experience the first Snapdragon G series to support ray tracing for immersive graphics with lifelike reflections, shadows, and illuminations. Wi-Fi 7 and 5G mmWave provides the fastest available connectivity in the Snapdragon G series for high-quality cloud gaming from almost anywhere."

"Dedicated handheld gaming devices are the best way to experience mobile games. But gamers want to be able to play all their favorite games across devices and ecosystems, be it their console, PC, or on a cloud service," said Mithun Chandrasekhar, Senior Director of Product Management for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on the go."

