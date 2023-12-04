Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, quan chi

Quan Chi Gets New Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Trailer

Quan Chi has finally made a proper appearance as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, along with Khameleon as a Kameo Fighter.

Article Summary Quan Chi joins Mortal Kombat 1 as a DLC character with dark magic abilities.

Khameleon debuts as a DLC Kameo Fighter with support moves in January 2024.

DC's Peacemaker will enter the fray featuring John Cena's voice in February 2024.

The new gameplay trailer showcases Quan Chi's powers and teases other characters.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new trailer today for the next DLC character in Mortal Kombat 1, as Quan Chi makes his way into the game. Technically, he's been here already as he was one of the characters revealed in the new storyline of the game, after Liu Kang reset the timeline and put him on a different path. But he wasn't a playable character right at the start, and for some reason, was relegated to DLC content. We also get a better look at Khamelion, looking a bit more human while channeling several women ninja fighters from the past. Plus, a surprise appeatance from Peacemaker who is on the way. We have more info ans the trailer below, as he will be released on December 21.

"Quan Chi was born into hard labor in an Outworld mine. He had no future, just the guarantee of certain death in its dark tunnels. Fearing for his life after betraying fellow mine workers, Quan Chi's life was saved by a mysterious benefactor and in exchange for his service, she offered to free him from the mines and train him in dark magic. Now a master of the Netherrealm's most vile sorcery, he plots with Shang Tsung to conquer the realms. In the new video, Quan Chi's necromancing powers and manipulation of portals are on full display, including his ability to summon skulls, skeletons, and Netherrealm demons for devastating attacks.

Additionally, the trailer provides a first look at Khameleon, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Khameleon will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in January 2024. Viewers will also catch a glimpse of Peacemaker, the upcoming guest character from DC's The Suicide Squad film and the Peacemaker series on Max. Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the voice and likeness of actor John Cena and will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and à la carte in February 2024."

