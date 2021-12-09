Quantic Dreams Announces Star Wars Eclipse At The Game Awards

The single-player story-driven Star Wars game that fans have been begging for for years is finally being made. There are always a lot of announcements during the Game Awards; they are more of a commercial than an awards show these days, and if you took a shot every time there was an announcement or trailer instead of an award, you'd be blackout before the first 30 minutes was up, but that doesn't mean there aren't some announcements in there. The big one that got fans really excited was Star Wars Eclipse from Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream. There aren't a ton of details, but we did get some screenshots, a logo, and some story details. Check out the full press release and the images below.

Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher today unveiled Star Wars Eclipse™ with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer during The Game Awards™ 2021. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Eclipse™ is Quantic Dream's most ambitious project to date and is currently in early stages of development.

Star Wars Eclipse™ is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream's expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player's choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.

Crafted by a diverse team of writers, game creators, and interactive storytelling experts, all with a deep affinity for the Star Wars™ franchise, Star Wars Eclipse™ will feature new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.

Star Wars Eclipse™ is currently in early development in Paris, France, and Montreal, Canada and will be published globally by Quantic Dream. The team is recruiting in both locations for top talents in the world to work on this exciting new project.

