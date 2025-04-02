Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: LGBTQ, NikkiJay, Quantum Witch

Quantum Witch Confirmed For PC Launch This June

The LGBTQ+ narrative-driven "platformer" Quantum Witch has been given a release date, as we'll see the game come out this June

Article Summary Get ready for Quantum Witch, launching on PC this June with LGBTQ+ themes and a narrative-driven adventure.

Explore a quirky world in this PLOTformer, where every choice impacts your journey through a multiverse conflict.

Immerse yourself in retro pixel art that blends cute and creepy, with writing from BAFTA-nominated Paul Rose.

Join Ren, the shepherdess, in a fun yet perilous quest that questions the nature of reality and destiny.

Solo indie game developer and publisher NikkiJay has confirmed the release date of their new game, Quantum Witch, as it arrives this June. The game is being billed as an LGBTQ+ narrative-driven "platformer," in which every single choice you make matters as you take care of everything from day-to-day life to dethroning a god, all of which was developed with BAFTA-nominated writer Paul Rose. We have more details here and the trailer above for you to watch, as the game arrives on June 24 on PC via Steam.

Quantum Witch

It's always a lovely day in Hus. That's not suspicious at all! The bovey is grazing in the field, the faer are roaming around town causing chaos, the shadies are out preaching (they're not a cult!), and a giant stone portal to another dimension has appeared in the woods. I hope nothing goes hideously wrong and results in an adventure. So what is it?

Narrative and choice driven platform adventure. Imagine choose your own adventure meets point and click meets platformer. Yes, you've got it! It's that. Not a platformer: a PLOTformer

Hand crafted retro resolution pixel art in a cute style that definitely doesn't unexpectedly turn creepy.

Not a cult.

Choices matter. Convince a character to wear something? They'll wear it for the rest of the game. Save a character? They'll be there as part of your story.

This is the journey of Ren, a twenty-something shepardess who gets thrown into a multiversal conflict while on a fetch quest to find her lost flock. She'll have the fates of her friends in her hands, and YOU will have to help her make the difficult choices. Will she prevail? Will anyone survive? Why does everything pseudo-mystic have Quantum in the title? These questions, more or fewer, may or may not be answered!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!