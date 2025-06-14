Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

RAIDOU Remastered Drops Brand-New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, as the game arrives this Thursday

Article Summary RAIDOU Remastered launches June 19, 2025, with an all-new official trailer from Atlus and SEGA.

Experience enhanced visuals, audio, combat, and a modernized UI while staying true to the classic RPG.

Unravel a supernatural mystery as Raidou Kuzunoha battles demons and uncovers a national conspiracy.

Explore 1930s Tokyo and the Dark Realm, summoning over 120 demons to prevent humanity's downfall.

Atlus and SEGA have one more trailer for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, as they dropped the official launch trailer this week. At two and a half minutes, it honestly feels more like a presentation video than a trailer, but it gives players one last glimpse at the game before the release it on June 19, 2025. Enjoy the video above!

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

A young heiress approaches the Narumi Detective Agency with a strange request…to kill her. Without any further explanation, the girl is kidnapped. Apprentice detective Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, who moonlights as a Devil Summoner assigned to protect the Capital, is on the case. Raidou investigates all across the city, which includes entering the Dark Realm—a dangerous juncture between the real world and the netherworld where demons abound. Become Raidou Kuzunoha and work with your allied demons to unravel the mysteries that block your path. What was once a missing persons matter soon spirals into a conspiracy that will shake not only the Capital, but the entire nation.

An Enhanced Yet Faithful Remaster: The supernatural action RPG classic returns, now revamped with visual, audio, and combat enhancements for modern consoles while staying true to the original game's style. A brand-new UI, full VO, expanded 3D environments, and more invites both veterans and newcomers alike to a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience.

The supernatural action RPG classic returns, now revamped with visual, audio, and combat enhancements for modern consoles while staying true to the original game's style. A brand-new UI, full VO, expanded 3D environments, and more invites both veterans and newcomers alike to a nostalgic and thrilling gameplay experience. A Supernatural Detective Mystery: Channel your inner detective in a gripping, supernatural adventure with a charming cast of complex characters. Uncover the truth behind collusion swirling around the Capital with unexpected twists and turns ahead. Use both your mind and the might of your demons to leave no stone unturned.

Channel your inner detective in a gripping, supernatural adventure with a charming cast of complex characters. Uncover the truth behind collusion swirling around the Capital with unexpected twists and turns ahead. Use both your mind and the might of your demons to leave no stone unturned. A Fantastical Taisho Era Adventure: Navigate the historic streets of a fantastical 1930s era in Tokyo or delve into the haunting Dark Realm where demons lie in wait. With over 120 demons to summon, choose your allies wisely to prevent humanity from being consumed by darkness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!