Farming Simulator 22 Collector's Edition Will Be "Coming Soon"

GIANTS Software revealed today that they will be making a Collector's Edition of Farming Simulator 22 that will be "coming soon". This edition comes with a functioning beacon light, a new gameplay feature revealed called production chains, and the first of two new maps inspired by the Midwest U.S. will be introduced in it. Along with some other things like the soundtrack, cards, posters, etc. There's two things we find hilarious about this. The first is that no new news about the game is coming out until Farm Con 2021 in July (that's right, not a gaming event, a farming one), and the second is that the devs haven't even put a release date on the main game beyond "Q4 2021". So right now, we don't even know when you'll get this. You can read more about the additions to the game below as we wait to see when we'll even see the game.